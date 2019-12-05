Now that Jennifer Lopez is engaged to the man of her dreams, Alex Rodriguez, she can’t help but think about expanding their family by welcoming a couple more babies.

“I want to!” the 50-year-old singer recently gushed to People. “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

Jennifer is already a mom of two to her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. They have a great relationship with Alex — who is dad to to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“When we got engaged, they were super happy … they know there is nothing but love for them always,” J. Lo explained about her children’s reaction to the great news. “We all just grow closer.”

Even with one of the best careers in Hollywood, nothing comes close to the feeling that Jennifer gets from being a mom. That’s something she wouldn’t trade for the world!

“They made my life so much better [and] them being born led me in a different direction,” the “All I Have” singer explained. See the Cutest Photos of Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme! “I was being careless with myself, and my heart,” she added. “The kids kind of snapped me right [out] of it because I felt so much responsibility and love for them. Love first and responsibility second. I just knew I had to be better.” J. Lo and Alex’s blended family have only made their relationship even stronger. No matter what happens between them, she says their kids will always be “our No. 1 job.” View this post on Instagram Backstage with my girls moments before Jennifer crushed it at #iHeartFiesta! So proud and happy to be home! ❤️ #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 2, 2019 at 8:11pm PDT “We try to raise the kids in a way that’s mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but also never being in a position where they’re not being guided by us or we’re not present in their lives … that’s a priority.” In a recent interview with Extra, the Bronx native explained what having another child would mean for Emme and Max. “I think they would love to have a brother or sister,” she gushed. “They love having [Alex’s two daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. … We really form a beautiful blended family, and I think they would all be thrilled.”

There’s so much happiness in the Lopez-Rodriguez household!