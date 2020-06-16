Jennifer Garner ‘Ordered a Cat Stroller’ to Motivate Her Daughter to Go for Walks Outside

As a mom of three kids, Jennifer Garner knows a thing or two about comprising. The Alias alum revealed she recently “ordered a cat stroller” and started taking her family pet for walks in an effort to motivate one of her daughters to exercise outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house,” Jen, 48, shared during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, June 15. “And I said ‘What can we do? We have to just commit to going for walks.’ And she said, ‘I want to take the cat.’”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In order to tempt her kiddo to get outside, the 13 Going on 30 star — who shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — purchased a black stroller intended for furry animals.

“I want Jessica Seinfeld to know I blame her because she is like a cat lady,” she jokingly continued, referring to the American author. “And all of a sudden now I have a cat and have a cat stroller and I take it for walks, and it has a leash.”

Since they’ve been doing their part to social distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Jen and her beloved brood have been keeping track of their fitness by taking strolls around their Los Angeles neighborhood. The doting mom told host Ellen DeGeneres, 62, it seems her cat is “happy” to be a part of the family outings. “It’s very titillated by the whole adventure,” she hilariously added.

Aside from their trips outdoors, Jen dished her children have been doing “really good” being in lockdown since March. “They’ve actually been great … we have our moments, of course, but I think they really get the call to action of staying put and working hard to keep your chin up,” she marveled. “And they’re cleaning the house and helping out.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

While the Peppermint actress has no problem keeping her kiddos entertained at home, a source noted she’s had to come up with new ways to “keep them occupied” in quarantine. “They’ve closed all the hiking trails in L.A., so to get some fresh air, she’ll take them for walks on the beach and in the park … or they’ll play soccer or skateboard in the yard,” the insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in late March.

“She doesn’t want the children being glued to their iPads or playing computer games all day,” the source continued. “So to keep them busy, they’ll bake and decorate cakes together — the kitchen is a complete mess afterward, but she doesn’t care.”

Jen will do just about anything for her kids!