Trying to stay active! Jennifer Garner and her three kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — were spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 29, amid the coronavirus pandemic. They made sure to wear protective face masks while getting in their daily dose of exercise.

The 48-year-old and her brood have made a habit out of taking daily walks while in lockdown. She was seen going for a hike with her family on April 12 and later spotted having a heart-to-heart with Violet while getting some fresh air on April 14.

Quarantine hasn’t been very easy for Jen’s children, especially because they are seeing less of dad Ben Affleck. “Ben and Jen are still coparenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn’t seeing the kids as frequently,” a source told In Touch on April 2. “They’re staying with Jen at her house, which is only a few minutes’ drive away from Ben, so at least they’re close by.”

The kids “really miss” seeing Ben, who’s shacking up with girlfriend Ana de Aramas. “They’re constantly in contact, though, and FaceTime every day,” the source assured.

Although Jen is spending a lot of quality time with her children, she “hasn’t seen much” of boyfriend John Miller “because of the whole social distancing thing,” a source exclusively told In Touch on April 17. “John has been self-isolating” with his kids, the insider noted.

Despite being separated during the pandemic, they are “doing great,” another source told In Touch in March. “He’s got a separate life from Jen’s Hollywood world, so it works for them.”

The insider continued, “[John]’s very independent and likes to take things slow,” adding, “He has a young daughter that he’s also coparenting, so he’s not trying to insert himself in Jen’s public life.” While the lockdown has “forced them to see a little less of each other than usual,” they are still committed to their relationship. “He’s fine being in the background. … He loves Jen and she loves him.”

