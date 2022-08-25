Actress Jenna Fischer absolutely loves spending time at the beach! The mom of two often shares oceanfront snaps with her Instagram followers. She enjoys documenting her fun beach days with her husband, Lee Kirk, and their two kids, Weston and Harper.

Fans might know Jenna best from her role as Pam Beesly on The Office for nine seasons. After the series ended in 2013, she went on to star in other programs like You, Me and the Apocalypse and Splitting Up Together. In 2019, she and former costar Angela Kinsey started their own podcast called Office Ladies.

In addition to juggling her career as a television star and a podcast host, Jenna loves spending time with her children in their cozy California home. The Indiana native previously opened up about her self-care routine as a working mom.

“My favorite thing to do just for me is sleep. But as the mom of two little ones, I rarely get as much sleep as I want,” she admitted in a January 2018 interview with Good Housekeeping. “My second favorite thing to do for me is drink coffee.”

Jenna also shared that one of her favorite ways to relax and unwind is by doing yoga. The Kiss Me star always leaves her yoga classes “feeling refreshed and clear-headed.”

“After a long weekend of play dates and sporting events and kid birthday parties, I can’t tell you how much I crave my Monday morning yoga class,” she added.

Jenna also loves trying other outdoor activities with her family. In September 2020, she donned a wetsuit in an Instagram video where she showed off a new skill.

“We went to the beach for a few days where I became an expert skimboarder. Watch and learn everyone,” she captioned the post.

She shares a passion for the beach with Angela. The Better Things alum and her husband, Joshua Snyder, also post tons of family pictures from their beach vacations on social media.

“We became best friends and I’m so thankful for it,” Angela told Insider in April 2019 about forming a special bond with Jenna. “We both say we didn’t expect to make such a close friendship later in life. But we’re so close and she’s one of my life anchors.”

