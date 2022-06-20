The Office alum star Angela Kinsey and her husband, Joshua Snyder, love making memories at home with their blended family. In 2016, the couple started their own YouTube channel where they post cooking and baking videos filmed at their Los Angeles home.

Angela shares her daughter, Isabel Ruby Lieberstein, with her ex-husband, Warren Lieberstein. Joshua is a dad to sons Jack and Cade from his previous marriage. Together, the proud parents and their three kids live happily in their cozy abode. They also have several adorable pets, who have become just like family.

Angela and Joshua’s home has plenty of space, so much so that they built their own haunted house in their driveway to celebrate Halloween in October 2020. The podcast personality showcased the final product on Instagram. The big reveal came weeks after she first began documenting the building process leading up to the holiday.

Fans have also watched the duo’s cooking videos inside of their beautifully decorated kitchen. The blue cabinets offer the perfect pop of color to the room and have a sweet significance behind them.

“My grandmother’s kitchen was this color and some of my favorite childhood memories were in her kitchen,” the Tall Girl actress wrote on Twitter in May 2020. “I wanted the same color in my home to remember her.”

The CSI actor shared why the kitchen has such a special place in his heart in a May 2022 interview with EatingWell.

“Our kitchen really is the center of our home,” he said. “It’s where we share about our day, listen to music and even have occasional dance parties. Cade, Isabel and I love to bake the most. We make Brookies a lot. I love that it’s something we can do together, and they are becoming great bakers!”

In addition to the gorgeous interior, the entire family often spends time out in the backyard. Whether it’s jumping on the trampoline, going for a swim in the in-ground pool or lounging on the outdoor furniture, the backyard is full of activities for everyone to enjoy.

In June 2022, the Days of Our Lives alum revealed that he installed a mini basketball hoop inside of the pool. He posted several videos and pictures swimming with his sons and shooting some hoops. In a series of photos posted to Angela’s Instagram account that same week, she spent some time picking fruit from the trees in the backyard.

Angela still keeps in contact with her Office costars, some of whom have stopped by her home to spend time together like Rainn Wilson and Kate Flannery. She is especially close to Jenna Fischer, with whom she cohosts the “Office Ladies” podcast.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Angela and Joshua’s stunning home.