Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, found their forever home in the Hamptons! The couple purchased their stunning property in 2017. They have fallen more and more in love with the beach town ever since.

Neil and David became parents in 2010 when they welcomed twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace via surrogate. They lived in an equally gorgeous townhouse in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood until they listed it in 2021, according to Forbes. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the family picked up and spent their time at their lovely Hampton’s home.

The house, located on 13.5 acres of land, boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a tennis court, an in-ground pool and a library. The duo even hosted an outdoor movie screening on the property for Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines in July 2021. In attendance were Ralph Macchio, Rachel Zoe and Christie Brinkley, the latter of whom also owns a breathtaking Hamptons home of her own.

One of the rooms in the house that the family spends the most time in is the kitchen. David, a professional chef, has posted several photos in the kitchen with his family, cooking together, sharing meals and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“Their palates are amazing. Their favorite foods are oysters on the half-shell; they love any raw fish,” Neil told People about his kids in December 2020. “We ordered grilled octopus recently and I didn’t even get a single bite.”

The culinary expert also echoed how much his children enjoy being his sous chefs during an April 2019 interview with Apartment Therapy.

“With the kids, they love cooking and Neil usually does the dishes. But it’s a group effort — they love being in the kitchen, helping me prep, coming up with stuff … they love being part of it,” he said. “If it was just Neil and I, I think we wouldn’t cook for ourselves because of the cleanup and the mess. Cooking for two is always more difficult than cooking for four or a big group, so I think we would order in and then watch a TV show.”

One of their favorite activities to do as a family each year is decorating their house for Christmas. There’s no shortage of twinkling lights, garland and holiday cheer in the Harris-Burtka household!

Keep scrolling to tour Neil and David’s Hamptons home.