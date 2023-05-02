Jenna Bush Hager’s Son Hal Is So Sweet! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s Youngest Child

Today host Jenna Bush Hager was ecstatic to welcome her son, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, into the world in August 2019. The TV personality, who also shares kids Mila and Poppy with her husband, Henry Hager, has been showing fans the cutest glimpses of her youngest child on Instagram since his birth.

When it came to coming up with the perfect name for her third child, Jenna decided to honor some of the important people in her life.

“His name is Henry Harold, named after Harold my grandpa and Henry, of course,” she shared during an episode of Today after giving birth. “We weren’t exactly sure about the name, but then his big sisters arrived and they called him ‘Hal pal,’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.'”

Jenna, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, revealed how her parents reacted to hearing Hal’s name for the first time.

“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George but [was] just kidding,” she continued. “He said [Henry] was a cool name.”

All jokes aside, the doting grandparents love getting to spend time with their grandkids and celebrating their achievements. In May 2020, Jenna shared an adorable milestone that her son reached during Memorial Day weekend.

“Two things have happened with Hal’s development: he can speak, as Mila says, English and he also can crawl. He learned to crawl!” the mom of three gushed.

She continued, “Of course, his first word was ‘Dada.’ It’s not fair,” adding, “And then his other is just so cute, it’s ‘hi!'”

The little one turned 3 years old in August 2022, prompting the cutest Instagram tribute from his mom.

“Three years with the most gentle (mostly!), loving and hilarious,” she captioned a series of photos of Hal. “We love you, Hal! Let’s play trucks, read books and play baby kitty all day!”

One thing all of Jenna’s kids have in common is that they all enjoy reading. The Sisters First author revealed it’s one of the ways that Mila, Poppy and Hal bond with each other.

“They love to read,” she told People in March 2023. “I feel like when you’re modeling things like that, that’s what they do. So, my kids are loving to read. They are constantly hanging together, playing.”

Scroll below to see photos of Jenna and Henry’s son over the years.