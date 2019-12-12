Raising four kiddos under the age of 6 might sound overwhelming, but motherhood is all fun and games for doting mom Hilaria Baldwin. The beloved yoga instructor — who shares her three sons and one daughter with husband Alec Baldwin — recently uploaded the most adorable video of her little men having a super fun dance party in their pajamas.

“These three 😂😂😂!” the 35-year-old beauty captioned the clip of her sons, 4-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo and 1-year-old Romeo, dancing around one of their bedrooms while their famous mama played music in the background. “Sound must be on to appreciate how they interpret each song.”

Fans of the Living Clearly Method author couldn’t help but gush over the super sweet clip. “You have the most amazing funny, smart and beautiful children … God bless always,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Hilaria’s post, while another echoed, “They are hilarious!! Cutest little guys ever!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “I LOVE their hand above the head and circle move. Did you teach them that? Is it part of the song? So cute!”

The brunette beauty’s heartwarming home video comes a little over a month after she revealed she suffered her second miscarriage this year. At the time, Hilaria — who first miscarried in April and has been quite candid about her experiences since — shared the news with her fans in an emotional Instagram post.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be,” the loving mom — who also shares daughter Carmen, 6, with Alec, 61 — wrote in mid-November. “We are so lucky with our four healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

Since then, Hilaria and her Beetlejuice actor husband, 61, have been doing their best to get by. Just a few days after she shared the news of her second miscarriage, the Spanish native gave fans a glimpse of how her family is doing.

“Little update: I’m doing better,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on November 16. “I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone’s support is helping me.”

Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin

She then gave a special shout-out to Alec and their little bundles of joy. “Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much,” the fitness guru continued. “I’m so lucky to have them.”

We’re so happy Hilaria seems to be in better spirits lately.