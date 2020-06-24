Halle Berry Has Learned So Much From Her Kids! See the Actress’ Best Parenting Quotes

You don’t have to tell Halle Berry that family is everything. She already knows that. The Monster’s Ball actress revealed she took a step away from the limelight to focus on herself, her children — Nahla and Maceo — and her “purpose” in life.

“Sometimes the most important word you can learn is ‘No,’” Halle captioned an Instagram post in October 2019. In the photo she shared, the Kidnap star listed several reasons why seeking Hollywood stardom just wasn’t for her.

“I didn’t disappear. I traded: nights out for knowledge seeking, parties for intimate gatherings, chasing money for chasing purpose, meaningless work for my passion, being busy for protecting time, soul extortion for soul searching, living for others for living my life,” the message read.

Since she took a step away from Hollywood, Halle has been more hands-on with her children. When her daughter, Nahla, was having problems with her hair, the Catwoman actress helped her out by giving her an at-home haircut.

As a single mom, the Oscar winner is enjoying every single moment of motherhood with her little ones. “I’ve learned a lot being with my children,” she gushed of Nahla, who she welcomed with ex Gabriel Aubry, and Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, to friend Lena Waithe. “They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now — decidedly so, for sure.”

By taking time for herself, Halle learned to be “proud” of the woman she is today. The Gothika star revealed she no longer feels the need to be in a relationship or “rush” into something that’s “totally” not right for her.

“Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with, but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it,” she explained.

Scroll below to see Halle’s cutest quotes on parenthood!