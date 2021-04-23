Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Is an Accomplished Musician! Get to Know the Singer-Songwriter

Halle Berry is happier than ever thanks to her boyfriend, Van Hunt! The legendary actress has been off the market since summer 2020, and the big smile on her face is all thanks to the “Seconds of Pleasure” artist.

Despite being an item for some time now, it took Halle months to finally reveal the identity of her lover. The Extant actress first hinted that she has a boyfriend when she posted a pic of their feet while cuddling in a daybed in July 2020.

Two months later in September, Halle confirmed their relationship when she uploaded a snapshot posing in a T-shirt that read “Van Hunt” across the chest. “Now ya know,” she captioned the post via Instagram.

Since then, the Monster’s Ball star hasn’t held back from flaunting their love story on social media. While celebrating Valentine’s Day in February, Halle shared a touching tribute for her man. Alongside a series of pics of the lovebirds wearing matching heart-patterned pajamas, the Catwoman actress — who was previously married three times — uploaded an inspiring message of why you should “never give up” on finding true love.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right … I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Halle penned. “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal … your person … even if it takes you until you’re 54!”

The Oscar winner proved they are still going strong when she honored her beau’s birthday in March. Halle shared a snapshot and a few videos of the pair, writing, “A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won’t let her. Happy birthday, VanO. I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!”

There’s no doubt Halle feels like the luckiest lady to have found love with the “Down Here in Hell” crooner, but looking back, she never imagined she would be in this position. After failed marriages with exes David Justice (1993–1997), Eric Benét (2001–2005) and Olivier Martinez (2013–2016), Halle said she was content with giving all of her time to her two kids, Nahla Aubry — whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry — and Maceo Martinez — whom she shares with Olivier.

Van is also counting his blessings after falling in love with the Kidnap actress. The “Dust” artist credited Halle with improving “every aspect of [his] life” while chatting with Entertainment Tonight in late March.

“I’m a completely different person,” he marveled to the outlet. “The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon [with my new music], I promise.”

