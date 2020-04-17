Actress and mom of two Halle Berry revealed she’s more than content being single at 53 and raising her two kids on her own. Halle sweetly explained on Instagram Live why she’s been riding solo ever since her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez in 2016.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children,” she gushed of daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 6, during her video chat with friend Lena Waithe. “They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now — decidedly so, for sure.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Monster’s Ball actress — who shares Maceo with the Unfaithful actor, 53, and Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry — said she’s “very much a relationship-oriented person” because she “always [wants] to be with someone.” However, “I have decided to take time,” Halle shared.

“I decided, no … I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me,” she continued, adding, “And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!” You go, mama!

The John Wick: Chapter 3 star noted that her streak of being single wasn’t even her original plan. “I knew I was going to take at least a year, one full year,” she told the Master of None actress, 35. However, “one year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years,” Halle jokingly pointed out.

“I no longer feel the need for a relationship, so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me,” she gushed. “Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with, but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

MEGA

The Academy Award winner — who was also previously married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to David Justice from 1993 to 1997 — said she’s “fine” with waiting for her Prince Charming. “I think the next relationship I have, I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me,” she made clear.

Because Halle isn’t the type of woman to settle, it’s no surprise she waited until she was fully ready to have kids. The Catwoman star, who welcomed her eldest child at age 41, previously opened up about why she wasn’t in a rush to experience motherhood.

“You know yourself better,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly in May 2019. “When you wait until later in life, you can really put your kids forward in a more meaningful way.” Halle explained. “You’ve done a lot of things for yourself, selfishly.”

Halle is such an amazing mother!