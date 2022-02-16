For Priscilla Presley, family is the center of her universe. The actress and ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley adores her two children, Lisa Marie Presley and Navarone Garibaldi. She has also become a doting grandmother on top of balancing her Hollywood career and business.

Priscilla and Elvis met in 1959 at a party at his home in Germany. Her stepfather, a member of the U.S. Air Force, had been transferred there which prompted her family to move from New York where she grew up. Elvis served overseas in the U.S. Army until 1960 before returning back to the states. He and Priscilla kept in touch and she moved to Memphis, Tennessee, to be with him in 1963.

The pair were married on May 1, 1967, in Las Vegas. After the wedding, the couple found out they were expecting their first child together. Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968. The pair separated in 1972 and their divorce was finalized in 1973 after six years of marriage. Priscilla and Elvis remained close as she ventured into acting and started her own boutique in Los Angeles after their split. The Grammy winner died on August 16, 1977, from a heart attack.

“When Elvis died, family life changed and I took Lisa to Italy to escape the attention,” Priscilla told The Guardian in December 2012. “It was an extraordinary situation and I don’t know too many other families that have gone through what we have gone through.”

In the years following her divorce from Elvis and his death, Priscilla’s high-profile relationships continued to be in the spotlight. She began dating screenwriter Marco Garibaldi, whom she met in 1984. Marco and the brunette beauty welcomed their son, Navarone, in 1987. Their relationship ended in 2006. Priscilla made it clear that she never wanted her kids to feel like they had to live up to certain expectations.

“My son Navarone is his own person. He wants to do his own thing and I’m really proud of him,” the Dallas actress said. “He doesn’t want to step into the spotlight, and he’s always been that way. He’s not riding on Elvis and he’s not riding on Lisa. We have never been, ‘Elvis this, Elvis that,’ to our children because otherwise, you’re building up something that is almost unreachable for them.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Priscilla’s two kids.