He may be remembered for his undeniable good looks and incredible singing voice, but there’s no doubt Elvis Presley was quite the ladies’ man during his short 42 years of life. Although he married and settled down with Priscilla Presley until their divorce in 1973, there are tons of other women the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll dated both before and after.

Despite his popularity among women, a friend of the late “Can’t Help Falling in Love” crooner recently revealed he wasn’t actually a womanizer. In fact, Michael St. John insisted the iconic performer “wasn’t a one-night-stand kind of guy,” he told Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview. “He always seemed to be searching for a true love that just seemed to elude him,” the pal explained.

Elvis was such a smooth gentleman, he swooned women he wasn’t even romantically linked to. Cassandra Peterson — best known as her character Elvira, Mistress of the Dark — previously opened up about her “sort of date” with the “Blue Suede Shoes” singer. At a November 2019 event, Cassandra explained their relationship remained platonic despite being completely smitten with Elvis.

“Oh, God, yeah. I was,” she reminisced to Closer, noting nothing happened between the two considering she was underage at the time. “I was a fan. I just found a movie, an 8mm movie, of me dancing to ‘Hound Dog’ when I was about 4 or 5 years old. I was a huge fan my whole life.” It looks like Cassandra can join the club!

