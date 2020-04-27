There’s no doubt motherhood is one of Halle Berry‘s proudest accomplishments. When the Monster’s Ball star isn’t slaying the Hollywood red carpet or starring in a new blockbuster film, she’s soaking up all the time she can with daughter Nahla and son Maceo.

Halle first experienced motherhood when she gave birth to her eldest child, Nahla, in 2008 alongside ex Gabriel Aubry. After calling it quits with the Canadian model in 2010, the John Wick 3 actress tied the knot with now-ex-husband Olivier Martinez in July 2013 and welcomed Maceo just months later in October.

As fans know, Halle takes immense pride in being an older mom. The Academy Award winner — who was 41 years old at the time of mini-me daughter Nahla’s arrival — previously dished why she held off from having kids in the earlier years of her life.

“You’re so much more ready to be a parent after 40 than when you’re 20,” Halle exclusively explained to Closer Weekly in May 2019. “You know yourself better.”

The doting mom said because she’s older, she’s more equipped to take care of her kids. “You’ve done a lot of things for yourself [when you’re older], selfishly,” the Catwoman actress explained. “When you wait until later in life, you can really put your kids forward in a more meaningful way.”

Halle previously dished she’s especially grateful to be a single mama. “I’ve learned a lot being with my children,” she shared during an Instagram Live in April. “They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now — decidedly so, for sure.”

Since she doesn’t “feel the need to rush or accept something” she doesn’t see lasting, Halle said she’s taking this time to be with her brood. “Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with,” she continued, “but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

You go, Halle!

