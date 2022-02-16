Halle Berry Steps Out For Rare Mother-Daughter Outing With Nahla Aubry: See Photos of the Pair

Like mother, like daughter! Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla Aubry is growing up so fast. The pair stepped out for a rare mother-daughter date in Los Angeles, California, on February 15.

Halle walked arm and arm with her eldest child in the sweet snaps. She wore a relaxed white blouse and sweatpants while Nahla wore a collared graphic tee. The youngster sported pink streaks in her hair, already proving to be a style icon just like her famous mom.

The Catwoman actress welcomed Nahla in 2008, with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry. Their relationship ended in 2010 and Halle moved on with French actor Olivier Martinez. They tied the knot in France in July 2013. The pair welcomed their son, Maceo Robert Martinez, in October 2013. The Dark Tide costars announced their split in 2015 after two years of marriage.

Halle enjoys spending time with her two kids when she is not starring in blockbuster films and beauty campaigns. In April 2020, she opened up about homeschooling Nahla and Maceo in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare. This is like a wash of a semester; they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard,” the Emmy winner shared. “I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there’s 25 other ones doing it.”

That same month, in a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Halle revealed that Nahla underwent quite a dramatic makeover during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing her homework the other night and [Nahla] goes, ‘Mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.’ All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur,” the John Wick actress recalled. “I can’t even get my finger in it, and I’m pulling and she’s screaming.”

Halle went on to say that she had to shave the back of her daughter’s head and was left “bald in the back.” After the incident, she gave the youngster some advice.

“I was like, ‘First of all, maybe you’ll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair. Every day, you gotta brush your hair,’” she said.

