Thanks to Halle Berry‘s massive bank account, she’s the owner of a stunning mansion in Malibu, California. The Catwoman actress has lived in many incredible homes throughout her life, but photos of her oceanfront property prove it has the most luxurious amenities and captivating views.

The Monster’s Ball star first bought the over 5,000-square-foot home in 2004 and moved into it when her former Hollywood Hills home started undergoing repairs. The property, which had been recently remodeled at the time, was purchased by Halle for $8 million.

The abode has plenty of room for her two kids, daughter Nahla and son Maceo, to run around and play. According to Los Angeles Homes, the Kidnap actress’ home features an open floor plan, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an elevator and an outdoor living area fitted with a pool and luxury outdoor jacuzzi.

Halle’s immaculate compound also boasts floor to ceiling windows, which give you a view of the ocean in practically every room of the house. As for the decor, the doting mom — who shares Nahla with ex-fiancé Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez — chose a modern look as the home is fitted with a glass-topped bar, sleek furniture and eye-catching artwork.

Because Halle is quite private when it comes to her personal life, it’s not often that fans get to see her side as a mom to her kids. However, the Academy Award winner gave rare glimpses inside her life at home when she was in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Aside from sharing an adorable video of little Maceo walking around their home in his mom’s heels, Halle opened up about what it was like homeschooling her kids. Although she noted it was a “challenge” at times, she felt grateful for having a free schedule.

“I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April. “We have been making good use of the time when they’re not in school. When I’m not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, storytime and bonding time that we don’t often get to have, so there is the silver lining.”

We bet Halle’s massive home kept them entertained!

