How cute! Halle Berry‘s two kids looked so grown up in a rare video the Monster’s Ball actress shared via Instagram. The proud mama uploaded the adorable clip while spending some quality time with daughter Nahla and son Maceo on Sunday, May 10.

“These two are everything to me!” Halle, 53, wrote in the caption of her post. “#HappyMothersDay to all the mothers! I believe that eventually, we will all come to understand that love heals everything, and love is ALL there is.”

In the video, Halle’s sweet youngsters sat on the grass with their arms around each other. Nahla, 12, twirled beautiful flowers around with her hands as little Maceo, 6, clung to her side.

Besides enjoying fresh air together, the Academy Award winner revealed how she and her children were spending the special holiday.

“When your kids make you their muse for Mother’s Day,” Halle wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a mirror selfie dressed as a pirate. The doting mom even showed off the<NIX** her red bandana and the scribbles of makeup her kids drew on her face to accompany the look.

The John Wick Chapter 3 actress —who shares Nahla with ex-husband Gabriel Aubry and Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez — has been having a lot of fun with her kiddos lately. Halle explained how she’s been keeping them occupied in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in late April. “We have been making good use of the time when they’re not in school. We do have a lot of family time, storytime and bonding time that we don’t often get to have, so there is the silver lining.”

Instagram/HalleBery

However, Halle joked that’s only when she’s “not cracking the whip” for school. Although she finally got used to homeschooling Nahla and Maceo after the first few weeks, she admitted “it’s a nightmare” getting them to concentrate.

“This is like a wash of a semester; they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard,” she confessed. “I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there are 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there are 25 other ones doing it.”

She added, “At home, there are not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they’re at home but yet they’re at school, it’s really been a challenge.”

Good thing Halle is a superhero mama!