Setting the record straight! Halle Berry took to Instagram on Thursday, October 10, and revealed why she’s taken a step back from the Hollywood spotlight. The 53-year-old beauty shared a list of reasons why she didn’t “disappear” from the limelight, but what she instead “traded” in through her hiatus.

“Sometimes the most important word you can learn is ‘No.’ ♥️ — via @mattgottesman,” the Monster’s Ball actress wrote in her caption. In the photo that she shared, Halle explained why she chose to put Hollywood superstardom on hold.

“I didn’t disappear. I traded: nights out for knowledge seeking, parties for intimate gatherings, chasing money for chasing purpose, meaningless work for my passion, being busy for protecting time, soul extortion for soul searching, living for others for living my life,” the message read.

Fans of the Academy Award-winning actress quickly flooded the post’s comment section with messages for the inspiring star. “Thank you @halleberry, I really needed this!” one fan gushed, while another echoed, “Spoken like the queen you are.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “You’re a very beautiful person who is full of wisdom and very kind. You spread happiness to a lot of people around you.”

Since her Hollywood career has slowed down, Halle has been enjoying life as a mother of two. The Catwoman actress — who is the mom of 11-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, as well as 6-year-old son Maceo with former husband Olivier Martinez — opened up about the struggle of juggling work and motherhood.

“You don’t ever balance it completely,” she candidly confessed to People in July 2017. “It’s a constant struggle of a little more time there, a little more time here, and feeling a little bit guilty all the time.”

In a previous interview with Closer Weekly, Halle opened up about her decision to focus on her career and have children later in life. Although the brunette beauty waited until she was over 40 to have babies, Halle felt the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

“You’re so much more ready to be a parent after 40 than when you’re 20,” she explained at the New York City premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in May. “You know yourself better.” When you’re older, “you’ve done a lot of things for yourself, selfishly,” she explained, referring to her decades-long career. “When you wait until later in life, you can really put your kids forward in a more meaningful way.”

Halle is so full of wisdom!