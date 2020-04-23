Oh no! Halle Berry divulged the lesson she taught eldest daughter Nahla after she had to “shave” a portion of the 12-year-old’s head. The Monster’s Ball actress opened up about the at-home haircut while virtually appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We were doing her homework the other night and she goes, ‘Mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head,’” Halle, 53, recalled to host Jimmy Fallon during the Tuesday, April 21 episode, noting her little girl hadn’t been properly brushing her hair in quarantine.

“All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur,” she continued. “I can’t even get my finger in it, and I’m pulling and she’s screaming!”

In order to get out the giant knot, Halle told Jimmy, 45, she took her daughter to the shower. However, the Academy Award winner said shampooing and conditioning Nahla’s long locks only made the knot “tighter.” Yikes!

Despite doing her best to “stay calm,” Halle was forced to chop off some of her mini-me’s hair. “I had to shave it off,” she explained. “I had to give her a head shave!” Although Nahla was “not cool with” her mom’s solution, Halle said she understood it was her “only option,” adding, “now she gets it.”

Luckily, the John Wick 3 actress was able to turn the unfortunate moment into an important learning lesson. “I was like, ‘First of all, maybe you’ll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair,'” she quipped. “‘Every day, you gotta brush your hair!'”

We’re not surprised the doting mom of two — who shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 6, with ex Olivier Martinez — came up with a quick fix for her little girl’s mishap. Considering Halle waited until she was in her 40s to welcome her first child, the actress takes pride in having children later in life.

“You’re so much more ready to be a parent after 40 than when you’re 20,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly in May 2019. “When you wait until later in life, you can really put your kids forward in a more meaningful way.” Halle explained. “You’ve done a lot of things for yourself, selfishly.”

Way to go, mama!