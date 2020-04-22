Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Once Saved Her From Choking: ‘James Bond Knows How to Heimlich’

Wow! Halle Berry revealed former Die Another Day costar Pierce Brosnan once saved her life while filming. The beloved actress recalled the hilarious time the James Bond star was forced to do the Heimlich maneuver on her on the iconic film set.

“One time, I was doing a [love] scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day,” Halle, 53, explained during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 21. “I was supposed to be all sexy and trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich!”

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Monster’s Ball actress — who appeared opposite Pierce, 66, as NSA agent Jinx Johnson in the 2002 film — jokingly added, “It was so not sexy.” LOL!

“He did the Heimlich?” host Jimmy Fallon, 45, responded in disbelief. “You never see that in a James Bond movie,” to which Halle comically fired back, “You should see it!”

As she thought back on the laugh-worthy moment, Halle quipped, “James Bond knows how to Heimlich,” concluding, “He was there for me … he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.” Aww!

During her chat with Jimmy, the Academy Award — who is the proud mom of daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 6 — also divulged the funny reason she recently had to shave her eldest child’s hair.

“We were doing her homework the other night and she goes, ‘Mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head,'” Halle dished of the hilarious story behind Nahla’s quarantine haircut. “All of her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur.”

Shutterstock

Although the brunette beauty said she was trying her best to “stay calm,” shampooing and conditioning Nahla’s hair only made it worse. “I had to shave it off … I had to give her a head shave!” Poor Nahla!

Luckily, Halle was able to turn the unfortunate mishap into a learning lesson. “First of all, maybe now you’ll let your mother help you and second of all, you’ve learned you have to brush your hair, dog,” she teased.

Being a single mom of two kids while juggling a Hollywood career may be tough, but Halle said she’s enjoying raising Nahla and Maceo on her own. “I’ve learned a lot being with my children,” she gushed on Instagram Live in early April. “They are the best company for me right now,” adding, “It’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!”

You do you, mama!