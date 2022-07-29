Food Network is home to some of the best chefs in the world who share their tasty recipes with viewers on their hit shows. Several of the channel’s popular personalities have also gotten candid about their weight loss journeys over the years. Ree Drummond, Jeff Mauro and more have opened up about their transformations and fitness regimens.

In September 2021, Ree revealed to her fans that she lost more than 50 pounds. The Pioneer Woman host was inspired by her husband, Ladd, and her kids, Alex, Paige, Bryce, Jamar and Todd, to change up her fitness routine.

“I have a cooking show, I write cookbooks, I have a cooking website. I have a restaurant, a bakery. So, you know, it just kept creeping up and in January of this year, we took my son Bryce to college,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “And I tell this story, but I basically hit rock bottom eating chips and salsa one night. I went a little overboard, but I thought that night, ‘I am going to start tomorrow, I am doing something different.’ And I just started, and I almost lost 60 pounds now.”

Ree reflected on her weight loss one year later in a February 2022 blog. She shared that she built up muscle by using her rowing machine, lifting weights and doing lunges and squats.

“After the experience of the past year, I feel better,” she wrote. “I have more energy. I’m more motivated to take on projects and put things on the ol’ calendar. Feeling good bleeds over into all aspects of my life. And that has changed my outlook.”

Jeff also underwent a weight loss journey, dropping 50 pounds after joining a CrossFit gym. “I am proud of my fitness journey,” the Sandwich King host wrote on Facebook next to his before and after photos in February 2016. His Worst Cooks in America cohost Anne Burell opened up about her own weight loss transformation by changing up her diet.

“I’ve really changed the way I eat — and one of the most important things that I did was make sure I eat breakfast every day, which I eat like Greek yogurt, berries, that’s my go-to breakfast,” the New York native told Life & Style in August 2014. “It’s quick, it’s easy, it starts your metabolism, and it’s just really good for you — and then I always make sure that I have snacks or something with me, so I don’t get to that ‘hangry’ point, and then just start eating anything because I’m starving. I always carry some almonds or some sort of bar.”

