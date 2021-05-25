Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is literally looking like a whole new person these days. The cookbook author just revealed she’s lost 38 pounds since January, when she “decided to get busy and lose some weight.”

The 52-year-old explained to her followers that while she “can’t get away from food” and “loves to eat,” the weight “crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID.”

Ree told fans in a new TikTok video that she lost weight by the simple plan of eating less and exercising. “No gimmicks at all. I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights. I look better but I feel so much better and that’s what really counts.”

@thepioneerwoman Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though. #fyp ♬ Taste It – Ikson

While Ree explained her weight loss plan in the form a voice-over, a proud “38 pounds so far” popped up on the screen next to her, as well as tips including “No tricks. Ate more protein,” and “built muscle in the arms and legs.” Ree also noted that she “moved more, sat less,” and that “feelin’ good is what matters.”

The Food Network star proudly showed off her new figure in the video, wearing a flowing pink top and skinny jeans. “I’m still a goofball. I just have a lot more energy,” she explained to fans in the clip while flaunting her slimmer body.

Even though Ree is down nearly 40 pounds, she’s not going to be eliminating yummy foods from her diet. She captioned her TikTok video, “Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though.” The cooking show host also noted, “Butter is my boyfriend. Amen,” in her Instagram profile.