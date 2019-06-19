Since being invited into her home in 2011 with her show on The Food Network, The Pioneer Woman, we’ve seen that Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd are all about their four children — let’s now get to know them!

The food writer, 50, and her love tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alex and Paige, and sons Bryce and Todd. The pair currently live and work on a remote cattle ranch in Oklahoma, and we have of course seen plenty of it thanks to her successful program. The blogger also looks after her own hotel, The Pioneer Woman Boarding House, which she and her man opened in 2018.

“Ree and Ladd Drummond look forward to showing you what Osage County hospitality is all about. Come stay for a night or two; we promise you won’t ever want to leave!” the hotel’s website reads. It’s clear that this family is keeping quite busy. However, when it comes down to it, Ree and Ladd are of course all about their kids. In fact, the author was quite emotional when she sent her second oldest off to college.

“Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier,” Ree wrote alongside a photo of her hugging Paige. “I think it’s a little harder. But through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I’m so grateful to be your mom.”

Scroll on down to learn more about Ree and Ladd’s children!