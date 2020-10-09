When Ree Drummond took her eldest daughter, Alex, shopping for her wedding gown, it didn’t take long before they found the “perfect” dress. The Pioneer Woman star gave a glimpse inside the “beautiful” experience with her bride-to-be in a new blog post on her website.

“We all loved it unanimously,” the 51-year-old gushed of the gorgeous gown in her post titled “Shopping for Alex’s Wedding Dress!” “It was, I believe, the fourth dress she tried on, and we knew almost instantly that it was The One.”

Instagram/AlexDrummond

As soon as her 23-year-old daughter “said yes to the dress,” she “immediately called the other two stores” where they had appointments and “respectfully canceled,” Ree dished. “[Alex explained] that she’d found the dress and didn’t want to take up their appointment times.”

Although the Food Network star refrained from sharing any pics of Alex’s gown for her future nuptials with fiancé Mauricio Scott, she did open up about the fun ordeal. The mother-daughter duo were joined by Ree’s 20-year-old daughter, Paige, and Alex’s future mother-in-law, Martha, as they went shopping around Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, October 3.

“Things are gettin’ real!” the proud mama penned in her blog. “What an experience it was!” Aside from marveling over the “absolutely gorgeous” gowns that her daughter tried on, as well the fun family memories they made at the store, Ree noted having Maurico’s mom come along made the day “extra special.”

“She just has her two boys, so Alex knew she would enjoy the wedding dress process,” the Christmas Cookie Challenge host sweetly wrote. “Martha is a gorgeous, kind person and it’s been so wonderful getting to know her. We have fun together!”

Instagram/ReeDrummond

As she concluded her post, Ree — who also shares sons Bryce, 18, and Todd, 16, with husband Ladd Drummond — said she “can’t wait” to give her fans more glimpses inside Alex’s upcoming day. “The wedding dress is beautiful [and] it’s perfect for Alex,” she said. “Patience will be tough over the next few months!”

The beloved baker has been over the moon since her eldest girl got engaged to her longtime love in early August. At the time, Ree shared lovely photos of the happy couple alongside a heartwarming message.

“These two are gonna have so much fun together,” she wrote via Instagram. “We love you, Alex and Mauricio!”

The soon-to-be wife also shared the exciting news, writing, “Still waiting for someone to pinch me?! Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!”

We bet Alex is going to look so stunning walking down the aisle.