Ree Drummond and Her Family Moved Out of Their Famous Farmhouse! Tour Their New Home

A big change! Fans of Ree Drummond fell in love with her home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, which was showcased in episodes of Pioneer Woman on Food Network. Many viewers may be shocked to find out that the chef moved out of the residence with her family.

The old house was the same one Ree’s husband, Ladd Drummond, grew up in. He is a fourth-generation member of an Osage County, Oklahoma, cattle ranching family, making living and working on the farm practical and convenient.

While the farmhouse’s gorgeous exterior and spacious rooms were always on display in Ree’s cooking show, she revealed it had undergone some structural damage over the years.

​​​​”It wasn’t a charming 50-year-old house. We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix,” the TV star told People in May 2022.

Ree and Ladd share kids Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd and foster son Jamar. Moving out of the cozy abode was definitely an emotional process for the family but they didn’t have to travel very far.

The Drummonds currently live in a smaller home on their Oklahoma ranch property, just next door to their former house. The transition to the new home was as simple as walking across the yard with all of their stuff.

Though Ree and Ladd moved on from their old digs and into a new place in December 2021, they have their sights set on building a larger house for their family in the future. They will eventually turn their current residence into a guest house once the building process is complete.

“When we build our main house, we’re only doing one or two bedrooms, so it’s not going to be a big mega house,” she said. “But right now, we’re happy in the guest house. And this may be our ‘house, house’ for the time being. It’s very comfortable and again, simple. We had to be very selective about what we brought here.”

Ree has given fans only a few rare glimpses of the new home on her Instagram account. In December 2021, the family posed for photos wearing matching Christmas pajamas in the living room. Wooden beams were installed on the ceiling and black and white art adorns the walls in the house, two of the cookbook author’s popular design hacks.

Keep scrolling to see photos inside Ree’s new home.