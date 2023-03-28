In 2011, Ree Drummond began hosting The Pioneer Woman on Food Network, her cooking show filmed at her charming Oklahoma ranch. More than a decade later, fans have wondered if the chef is leaving the network to pursue other ventures. Scroll below to find out whether she is still on TV.

Is Ree Drummond Still on TV?

After launching her successful Pioneer Woman blog in 2006, Ree saw millions of readers each month, thoroughly enjoying her in-depth recipes and captivated by her stories about farm life. Due to her website’s popularity, the food writer was invited to compete on Throwdown With Bobby Flay in 2010.

One year after winning over the judges with her dish on the series, Ree landed her own show, The Pioneer Woman. She’s become one of the most familiar faces on the channel, sharing quick and easy recipes and comfort foods. The Oklahoma native also continues to run her blog where she reflects on her life in the spotlight and the milestones of her kids, Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd and her foster son, Jamar, whom she shares with her husband, Ladd Drummond.

Courtesy of Ree Drummond/Instagram

Her brand has expanded into a line of homeware, clothes, multiple cookbooks and children’s books and The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, an Oklahoma storefront that functions as a bakery, restaurant and market. Even with multiple businesses to manage, Ree is still making regular TV appearances. In February 2023, she shared a clip from The Pioneer Woman on Instagram after making one of her nostalgic childhood favorites.

“I would like to announce that on my Food Network show this morning, I make homemade SpaghettiOs. They were splendid. Just as good as the original!” she captioned the video. “I would also like to let you in on a little behind-the-scenes secret that relates to filming a cooking show: EATING ON CAMERA IS SO FREAKING AWKWARD!! There are seven people watching intently behind the scenes, there’s a sound guy listening closely to my chewing and I can’t talk with my mouth full so there’s always a weird silent pause. But other than that, it’s great.”

Is Ree Drummond Leaving Food Network?

Despite rumors circulating that Ree was looking toward starting a new chapter in her career, she has not made any official announcement about leaving Food Network. The beloved TV personality did make one huge change in her personal life — moving out of the home she raised her kids in.

​​​​”It wasn’t a charming 50-year-old house,” Ree explained during a May 2022 interview with People. “We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix.”

The family built a smaller house right next door and moved into it in December 2021.

“We packed our things and walked across the yard — it was so funny — and moved in,” Ree added.