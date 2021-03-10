Ree Drummond’s Kids Are the Reason for Her Smile! See the Star’s Cutest Family Photos

After taking just one look at Ree Drummond‘s social media, it becomes totally obvious how happy the Food Network star is to be the mom of her kids. The celebrity chef is always gushing over motherhood in blog posts on her website, and her Instagram page is filled with the cutest family photos.

Ree is the loving mama of her four children, Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd, as well as her foster son, Jamar. The Pioneer Woman host shares her beloved brood with her longtime husband, Ladd Drummond, to whom she’s been married since 1996.

Less than one year after exchanging vows, Ree and the Oklahoma rancher started their family when their first child, Alex, arrived in June 1997. The lovebirds expanded their brood when Paige was born in October 1999, followed by Bryce in September 2002, and their youngest, Todd, in June 2004.

In addition to their four beautiful children, who are growing up and starting to lead their own lives, Ree and Ladd are the doting parents of their foster son, Jamar. The Christmas Cookie Challenge host first revealed Jamar joined their family in November 2020.

“Let me take this opportunity to tell you all about my bodacious, bright, brilliant bonus kid named Jamar,” the American blogger penned in a blog post on her website at the time. “I’m now writing about Jamar because after a year-and-a-half of living in our house, he is an inextricable part of our wacky family.”

Jamar came into the Drummond family’s life when Ladd “met him a couple of times during high school football practice” during the summer of 2019, Ree explained on her blog. The Charlie the Ranch Dog author said Jamar had transferred from the Tulsa area just “a few months before.”

While fostering was “never something” Ree and her hubby ever “pursued or felt called to do,” the two had their reasons for welcoming Jamar into their home, which is located Pawhuska, Oklahoma. “Jamar’s circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn’t ignore — so, long story short, all six-foot-five-inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in,” she gushed.

From the moment Jamar moved in, he’s easily fit in with Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd. Though their home is sometimes filled with the “chaos and disruption” of having more “adolescent males” around, Ree said her sons have created an unbreakable bond.

“[In summer 2020], Bryce and Jamar started fishing together, which always helps bring young men together,” she wrote. “Fishing was all Jamar’s idea. It turned out that fishing completely transformed Bryce’s free time over the summer.”

What a lovely family!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Ree’s cutest photos of her children.