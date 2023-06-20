Ree Drummond Opened Up About Her Weight Loss Journey: See Photos and Diet Secrets

Since she first launched her career on Food Network in 2011, Ree Drummond has undergone a noticeable weight loss transformation. The Pioneer Woman star has opened up about her health journey as well as some of her fitness tips and tricks over the years.

In June 2021, Ree revealed that she lost 43 pounds by making changes to her eating habits and exercise routine.

“I definitely needed to lose weight for my own preference based on where I thought I should be, but it’s more about how I feel after a few months of regular exercise, more moving and more mindful eating,” the chef wrote in a blog post. “Feeling good is really all that matters, and because of that, the weigh ins are becoming less and less important to me. I’ll keep weighing in every day to have all the information I need going forward, but the number isn’t what I’m paying attention to now.”

To achieve her fitness goal, Ree ate fewer calories, weighed her food, exercised regularly, ate more protein and didn’t drink alcohol for several months.

“I still love food, I still cook the same food for my family and me and I’m a real person who realizes I’m always going to be prone to weigh in ups and downs,” she reflected. “But my experiences over the past few months have equipped me with real, doable tools that I feel like I’ll be able to whip out whenever things get off track in the coming months and years.”

Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, share kids Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd. In 2018, the couple announced that their foster son, Jamar, joined the family.

Sharing meals together has always been a way for the Drummond family to bond. Though the doting mom changed her diet, she still regularly joined her family for meals during her weight loss journey.

“While I did eat small portions of all the foods my family was eating, I also ate a higher amount of high-protein foods such as egg whites, chicken, fish, lean beef, plain Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, Swiss cheese and dark, leafy greens,” she wrote.

The following year, the cookbook author opened up in another blog post about maintaining her healthier lifestyle. At the time, her overall weight loss totaled 55 pounds.

“The months I spent doing squats, lunges and deadlifts early in my weight loss process really laid the foundation for a summer and fall of more efficient calorie burning,” Ree wrote in February 2022. “I’m not a physician or trainer, but I can tell you that as I watched the number on the scale continue to decrease through the summer and fall, I knew without question that it was largely due to the muscle I’d built.”

Scroll below to see photos of Ree’s weight loss transformation.