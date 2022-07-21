The Stars of HGTV Have Transformed Over the Years! See Weight Loss Photos of Your Favorite Hosts

HGTV is all about making people’s dreams come true with home renovation projects that are mind-blowing! Some of the network’s popular hosts have undergone makeovers of their own after rising to fame. Ben Napier, Drew Scott and more of your favorite HGTV stars have shared their weight loss transformations with viewers over the years.

In a January 2022 episode of Home Town, Ben shared with fans that he was starting a new fitness routine. The episode was filmed before the arrival of his second daughter, Mae, with his wife, Erin Napier. The couple are also parents to daughter Helen, born in 2018. It wasn’t the first time Ben got real about his fitness regimen with fans.

Back in season 3 of the Mississippi-based series, he shed 55 pounds. His initial decision to embark on a weight loss journey was inspired by becoming a dad.

“Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life,” the former youth minister told Country Living in January 2019.

Ben’s pal Chip Gaines also made some changes to his fitness routine in 2018. The Fixer Upper star announced that he was going to be running a marathon at the start of the year. He began training right away and revealed that he lost 10 pounds in a March 2018 interview with Runner’s World.

Chip and his wife, Joanna Gaines, started the Silo District Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K that year with profits going toward cancer research and treatment. The television star jumped right into running a full marathon without any prior experience, something he has no regrets about.

“I don’t typically lean toward doing things the traditional way. Don’t get me wrong, after diving straight into the deep end I can see why some people take the slow and steady path,” he said at the time. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever put my body through, but for me, running is a mental game. I’ve learned that if I can convince myself to just keep putting one foot in front of the other, then I can run as far as I want to.”

Years after Ben and Chip decided to share their transformations with the world, Good Bones host Mina Starsiak Hawk also got candid with fans about her weight loss. The mom of two underwent a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast augmentation in December 2020. A few months after the surgeries, the Indiana native lost 10 pounds.

“I actually stopped drinking five or six months ago and kicked up the weightlifting part of my, already daily, workout routine,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2021. “My goal with neither of these changes was weight loss. But I feel great. The strongest, and least hungover that I have [been] in years.”

Keep scrolling to see the weight loss transformations of your favorite HGTV stars.