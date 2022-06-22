The Stars of HGTV Built a Love for the Beach! See Bikini Photos of Christina Hall, Erin Napier and More

The stars of HGTV have the best sense of style! It’s no wonder why clients trust them to help them find their dream homes. Christina Hall, Erin Napier and more of your favorite home improvement experts pick out the cutest swimsuits to wear during their beach days.

Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, shot to fame on the hit series Home Town in 2016. The pair love living in the historic district of Laurel, Mississippi, in part because it’s just a short ride away from the beach and the lake. In June 2022, the Lantern House author shared multiple photos of her two kids, Helen and Mae, enjoying some fun in the sun with their dad.

Ben has also shared photos of his beautiful wife enjoying a day out on a boat over on his Instagram account in the past. Capturing candid moments together and with their girls is something they can’t get enough of. In June 2020, the mom of two went on a social media hiatus to spend time with her family at some of their favorite travel destinations.

​​”We’ve spent the last three months away from cameras and internet, camping every other week, showing Helen the beach, rivers and the mountains,” Erin wrote on Instagram. “It’s been the most special times of our life since she was born.”

The beach also has a special place in Mina Starsiak Hawk’s heart. The Good Bones star shared a cute oceanside photo with her husband, Steve Hawk, in South Carolina on Facebook in June 2021. The couple donned swimsuits and posed for jaw-dropping beach photos where they performed daring acro-yoga poses in the sand.

The Battle on the Beach judge has become one of the most popular faces on HGTV, much like Christina. The Flip or Flop alum first appeared on the network in 2013 with her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Since their divorce, she has continued filming several spinoffs including Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country.

Tarek went on to marry Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young in October 2021. In June 2022, it was announced that the couple landed their first show on the network together, The Flipping El Moussas. Days before the big announcement, the former Playboy playmate and the real estate mogul took a romantic getaway to Mykonos, Greece.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” the couple said in a press release. “As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”

Keep scrolling to see the fabulous bikini photos of your favorite HGTV stars.