When Donny Osmond welcomed his eldest son, Don, over four decades ago, he never imagined the type of father-son bond they would share. The Donny & Marie star praised his beloved child for being the most amazing son and sibling while celebrating Don’s 41st birthday on Friday, July 31.

“Where does the time go? #HappyBirthday to Don, the leader of our pack and the oldest of our five sons,” the 62-year-old penned alongside a throwback photo with the birthday boy and his longtime wife, Debbie Osmond. “Every parent deserves to have a child like you!”

Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock

Donny, who also shares kids Jeremy, 39, Brandon, 35, Christopher, 29, and Josh, 22, with his wife of over 42 years, credited Don for being the perfect role model to his younger brothers. “Mom and I are forever grateful for your example and the positive influence you’ve had on each member of our family,” the proud father sweetly concluded.

Considering the Masked Singer alum lives in Utah with Debbie, 61, while Don lives in Austin, Texas, with his spouse, Jessica, and their three kids, it’s not too often that they get to see each other. However, Donny made sure to share a photo of the two as they spent some quality time working outdoors in late June.

“I love these @worxtools #Landroids so much, I had to get another one,” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer captioned a pic with Don. “This time, I was able to get some installation help from my oldest son, Don, who happened to be visiting from the great city of Austin, Texas. One-on-one time with my children is rare these days. So working on this project with Don was a gift. #familytime.”

Although Donny adores having his kiddos around, he couldn’t be more proud to watch them grow up and build their own lives. Aside from Don, Jeremy is also married to his wife, Melisa, and the dad of their three kids, while Christopher tied the knot with his spouse, Shelby, and is a dad of four. As for Christopher, he and his wife, Alta, announced they were expecting their first child in May.

Instagram/DonnyOsmond

Most recently, Donny and his family celebrated his youngest son Josh’s marriage to his wife, Summer. Following their romantic nuptials in Donny’s backyard on July 12, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant opened up about seeing his baby boy walk down the aisle.

“Debbie and I have longed for this day when all five of our sons are happily married,” he exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly. “Summer now completes that wonderful journey of seeing our children now stand with confidence, independence and happiness as husbands and fathers on their own.”

The Osmonds are family goals!