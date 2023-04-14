Did ‘GMA’ Meteorologist Sam Champion Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos Over the Years

Since rising to fame on TV in 1988 on Eyewitness News, Sam Champion has certainly earned the love of ABC viewers. Many are in awe of his charming personality and handsome looks, which have only gotten better with age. Others are curious if the meteorologist went under the knife to get plastic surgery in recent years.

Sam joined Good Morning America as the weather anchor in 2006. He left the role in 2013 to start a new journey with The Weather Channel. The Peabody Award winner ended up leaving the network in 2016 to return to ABC and Eyewitness News. GMA viewers have loved seeing Sam pop up on broadcasts from time to time to fill in for lead meteorologist Ginger Zee in recent years.

While the Dancing With the Stars alum keeps incredibly busy with his jam-packed schedule, he is always documenting his early mornings and daily routines on Instagram. From waking up at the crack of dawn to get ready to spending time with his costars behind the scenes, Sam is as candid as it gets about his work life.

The weather reporter has never publicly spoken out about getting any plastic surgery procedures done. He did share his journey of undergoing surgery to have skin cancer cells removed from his shoulder in 2010.

Dr. Michele Pauporte removed the basal cell carcinoma from Sam’s body using Mohs surgery, a minimally invasive procedure that “involves cutting away thin layers of skin,” which “reduces the need for other treatments or more surgery,” per Mayo Clinic.

His procedure was documented on live television to encourage GMA viewers to regularly get their skin checked.

“I wanted people to know what I didn’t know. When I was a kid, there was no discussion about skin cancer,” he told Best Self in June 2015. “You were told to get your first good burn of the year, and then your skin would acclimate. But I was a blond, blue-eyed kid. And every time you burn, you damage your skin. The only way to prevent skin cancer is to use some kind of protection against the sun.”

In March 2019, Sam revealed on social media that he had more cancerous dark spots, moles and red spots removed from his body. Through his health journey, Sam has had his husband, Rubem Robierb, by his side. The couple, who wed in 2012, both look like they are aging backward!

Scroll below to see photos of Sam’s transformation over the years.