Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Dance Together in Cute Video: ‘Act Like You Like Each Other!’

So cute! Demi Moore and Bruce Willis looked happier than ever while dancing together in a video shared by daughter Rumer Willis. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress uploaded the sweet series of clips of her parents dancing together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Update: This is where we are at … ” Rumer, 31, captioned her Instagram post on Friday, May 1. The Ghost actress, 57, and the Die Hard star, 65, stood next to each other with their arms crossed while wearing matching black ensembles.

Instagram

“Act like you like each other,” a family member could be heard yelling from the background. “Not like that!” Bruce then chimed in, instructing his ex-wife, “Here’s what you got to do … one, two, one, two, three, here we go!”

The iconic actor then began marching down the hallway, humming “one, two, three” as Demi trailed behind him. “Come on … pick it up!” he hilariously yelled. While the former couple — who were together from 1987 to 2000 and share Rumer, as well as Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26 — danced for the camera, their youngest daughter also joined in on the fun.

“Get the dogs in there too, come on!” Bruce exclaimed as the family’s little pups began jumping around the dancing trio. “You guys are cracking me up!” Rumer could be heard saying as she videotaped the epic encounter.

The Pulp Fiction actor was so into the moment, he even broke out into his own routine. “Don’t get in my way! Don’t get in my way!” he sang along while shuffling his feet backwards and snapping his fingers. Amazing!

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Bruce and Demi’s afternoon dance-off is just one of many heartwarming moments the amicable exes have shared since being in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In late April, the Inside Out author gave fans a glimpse inside their sweet “family paint night” at home.

Considering it’s been over two decades since the former pair split, fans couldn’t be happier to see them put their differences aside for the sake of their family. Demi and Bruce’s daughter Scout opened up about what it’s like having her family back together while chatting on the “Dopey” podcast episode released on April 17.

“It’s been really funny having both my parents at the house where they, like, raised us,” she gushed. “It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I’m very grateful to be with my family.”

We can’t wait to see more quarantine content from Demi and Bruce!