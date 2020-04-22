We want to be quarantined with Demi Moore and Bruce Willis! The Ghost actress gave fans a glimpse inside her family’s latest fun-filled activity while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic with her ex-husband and their daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

“Family paint night,” Demi, 57, captioned a cute Instagram post on Tuesday, April 21. The proud mom of three looked happier than ever as she spent the night perfecting a work of art alongside the Die Hard star, 65, and their adult kids.

As their paint night wrapped up, Demi took to her Instagram Stories to show off the final product. The Striptease star panned across each of her family members’ colorful works of art on the kitchen table. Impressive!

Although fans can’t get enough of Demi and Bruce’s sweet quarantine content, it’s hard not to wonder why the Golden Globe winner’s current wife, Emma Hemming Willis, has been noticeably missing. Luckily, the former couple’s 28-year-old daughter, Scout, cleared up any speculation as to why her stepmom is hundreds of miles away in L.A.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she explained in a “Dopey” podcast episode published on April 17. The Bandits actress said, unfortunately, the 41-year-old model had to stay home after one of Bruce and Emma’s daughters, Mabel, 8, or Evelyn, 5, had an accident.

“My younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” Scout explained, noting Emma and her siblings were all set to join their family at their home in Idaho until the terrible injury.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

The Pulp Fiction actor “came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters,” Scout added. “My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor.”

Considering it’s been over two decades since her parents split, Scout joked about experiencing the dynamic of her mom and dad again. The proud daughter even revealed how she’s over the moon about having Demi and Bruce — who were married from 1987 to 2000 — reunite after all these years.

“It’s been really funny having both my parents at the house where they, like, raised us,” she adorably confessed. “It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I’m very grateful to be with my family.”

While we bet Emma dearly misses her husband of 10 years, there’s no doubt she’s OK with Bruce being in quarantine with his ex-wife and kids. On top of leaving a sweet comment one of Demi’s recent posts, writing she “[loves] and [misses] you guys,” the Perfect Stranger actress previously opened up about why she has “so much respect for her” husband’s ex-wife.

“I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first,” the mom of two exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in April 2019. “I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that.”

