When you think of David Hasselhoff you of course think about a couple of iconic TV series like Knight Rider and Baywatch. You may also point to his superstardom in Germany. However, there is one thing that the actor is of course all about: being a father — and he’s a proud dad to his two wonderful daughters.

The 67-year-old was first married in 1984 to fellow actress Catherine Hickland. The pair split apart in 1989, never having any children. Although, David finally welcomed a child into his life after he and his second wife, Pamela Bach, had a daughter, Taylor, in 1990. She was not the only little one in the Hasselhoff family for long, as the couple then had another girl, Hayley in 1992. Unfortunately, the duo divorced in 2006.

The singer took a walk down the aisle for a third time in 2018 with Hayley Roberts. While the couple have not had any children of their own, David doesn’t exactly see it happening in the near future. “That’s not really on the cards but it’s up to Hayley,” he once told OK! Magazine. ”I think she realizes what her sister is going through and how much of a responsibility it is.”

For now, David’s focus is on his two grown daughters. Scroll on down to meet them!