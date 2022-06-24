Daphne Oz Is a Ray of Sunshine at the Beach! See the Chef’s Beautiful Bikini Photos

For celebrity chef Daphne Oz, going to the beach is always a family affair! The Good Dish host and her husband, John Jovanovic, are proud parents to four kids: Philomena, Jovan, Domenica and Giovanna. Their beach adventures are often documented on Daphne’s Instagram account, along with her swimsuit photos.

Daphne and John planted their roots in Florida, where they live in a sprawling estate with a beautiful backyard and pool. The home follows a neutral color scheme and boasts plenty of space for her little ones to run around and play.

“My kids are climbing on the back of the sofa all the time with their dirty feet and the whole thing and it just it is what it is,” the Eat Your Heart Out author told Closer in March 2022. “It’s the phase of life we’re in right now and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

On top of being a busy mom of four, a New York Times bestselling author and television personality, Daphne is a co-owner of LOUM Beauty. The mission of the brand was near and dear to her heart as someone who loves a no-fuss beauty routine. She always makes time for self-care and loves using face masks.

“I need something that’s effective and fast-acting but gentle,” she said about her beauty regimen in a previous interview with DuJour. “Something we can all squeeze in, even on the busiest of days, and a simple way we tell our bodies and our minds that we prioritize taking good care of ourselves in a meaningful way where we can really see results fast.”

Daphne’s radiant skin and stunning style are always on full display in her photos on social media. In September 2017, the Chew alum shared a bikini photo showing off her baby bump while she was pregnant with baby no. 3. In an interview with Daily Mail, she hit back at critics who felt the picture was too revealing.

“I think it is very important for moms to be able to feel sexy,” she said at the time.

The Princeton University graduate is all about body positivity and fostering confidence to embrace her post-baby body.

“It is hard to figure out how to dress your body after you’ve had kids, and it can take me a while to find an outfit that I feel confident in,” she told Rockets of Awesome in November 2016. “When I hit on something great, I buy it in as many colors as I can find! It takes time but finding those clothes that give you confidence to put your best face forward and are comfortable enough to let you play all your roles throughout the day is crucial.”

Keep scrolling to see Daphne’s beautiful bikini photos and swimsuit moments.