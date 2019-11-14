See All Your Favorite Country Music Stars as They Hit the Red Carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards

The 2019 CMA Awards are finally here — and our favorite part of the night is officially underway: the red carpet! Tons of Hollywood’s biggest country music stars have arrived at the prestigious award show in Nashville on Wednesday, November 13, and everyone is looking more fabulous than ever!

Taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in the heart of Music City, country superstars like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood — who are also hosting tonight’s 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards — were glowing as they walked the red carpet at the highly anticipated event.

Fans couldn’t be more excited for the show to begin ever since Sarah Trahern, the CMA’s chief executive officer, announced in August that the trio of country icons would be hosting this year’s program.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” the CEO announced in a press release over the summer. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Considering Dolly, 73, Reba, 64, and Carrie, 36, have garnered a total of 124 CMA nominations and 22 total wins, fans were thrilled when the exciting news was announced. Not only are 11 of those 22 wins were for the award for Female Vocalist of the Year, but Reba and Dolly have also both once took home the award for Entertainer of the Year. Wow!

Prior to the big night, Carrie revealed that despite her own Hollywood superstardom, she still gets a little nervous around the “9 to 5” singer! During ABC’s Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again documentary — which premiered on Tuesday, November 12 — the “Before He Cheats” songstress confessed the one celebrity who gets her in a tizzy!

“Anytime I’m around Dolly, I’m starstruck,” she adorably joked in the special. “I’m waiting for the day I’m around Dolly and I’m not starstruck and I don’t think it’s going to happen.” Aww!

We can’t wait to see these ladies rock the stage after blowing us away on the CMAs red carpet!

Scroll through the gallery below to check out our favorite stars as they arrive at the 2019 awards show!