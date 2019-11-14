It’s always an iconic moment when Pink walks the red carpet with her family! The “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress showed up at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards with her husband, Carey Hart, on her arm. The pair have been married since 2006 and they still can’t imagine their lives without the other one in it.

Pink, 40, looked so happy when she arrived to the CMAs wearing a billowy burnt red gown and funky hat that made her stand out from the crowd. Carey, 44, also looked like he was ready for the runway when he showed up in a monochromatic black suit. The parents also had their two adorable kiddos — Willow Sage and Jameson Moon — in tow for the big night.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Since Pink is not up for any awards tonight, she can rest easy and enjoy the evening with her husband. That said, she will be performing “Love Me Anyway” with Chris Stapleton, so it’s not like she has the night completely off.

Pink and Carey love spending time with each other — even if it just means they sit beside each other at a star-studded event. Just recently she showed her fans just how much Carey means to her in a sweet post that she shared to Instagram on Monday, August 12.

The musician shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers that Carey sent her — but the best part about the snap was the note the former motocross competitor left behind. It read, “Congrats Baby!!! All I can say is, ‘Wow!!!’ I’m so proud of the person you are. You have pulled off the impossible. Record-setting tour, chart-topping album, amazing mother and loving wife.”

“I’m so fortunate to be shotgun with you through the whole experience. I love you so much, and can’t wait to celebrate life with you after the tour,” he continued.

Carey sent that heartfelt near the end of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma tour and, since she shared that private moment with her fans, you can bet that she loved what Carey had written her. She jokingly captioned the snap, “Thank you babe … I told the audience about this last night and we all decided that Hell has officially frozen over.”

We don’t know about you, but we want to see a lot more date nights with Pink and her hubby in the future. They make such an amazing team, especially when they are out with their adorable kids!