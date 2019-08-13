It’s about time we raise a glass to Carey Hart for being the best husband ever! Pink has been traveling the world on her Beautiful Trauma tour for the past few months and, as she got ready for a recent show, her longtime love wanted to remind her how amazing she is to him.

The 39-year-old beauty took to Instagram on Monday, August 12, and shared a photo of a note that Carey, 44, wrote to her in honor of her mind blowing achievements. “Congrats Baby!!! All I can say is, ‘Wow!!!’ I’m so proud of the person you are,” he wrote.

“You have pulled off the impossible,” the former professional freestyle motocross competitor’s note continued. “Record-setting tour, chart-topping album, amazing mother and loving wife.”

Carey also apologized for not being able to make it to a show. “But I’m so fortunate to be shotgun with you through the whole experience,” he sweetly explained. “I love you so much, and can’t wait to celebrate life with you after the tour.”

Besides the heartwarming note, Carey also sent his wife of more than 13 years a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. The large vase showed off an array of beautifully colored flowers including tulips, roses and others. So sweet!

Along with the photo, Pink also showed some appreciation for her handsome hubby — with whom she shares kids Willow Hart, 8, and Jameson Hart, 2 — in the caption. “Thank you babe … I told the audience about this last night and we all decided that Hell has officially frozen over. 😂❤️” Pink gushed, adding the hashtags “who are you and what did you do with my husband” and “grateful.”

This isn’t the first time Carey deserved an award for Husband of the Year. In April, the “Just Give Me A Reason” songstress shared a pic of her standing in front of a copper-colored motorcycle that Carey had made just for her. “My [heart] won’t give me another baby, so he built me one. She rips,” Pink hilariously captioned the pic.

We love Carey and Pink’s incredible relationship!