What a bond! Pink has a beautiful relationship with her husband, Carey Hart, and she made sure to remind him of just how much she loves him by sharing a lovely message for him on his birthday.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, to post a snap of she and her man in honor of his 44th birthday. “I’m proud of who you are. As a man, a human, a friend, a father, and a husband. I’m really grateful that you were born. And I’m grateful that you’re an alchemist. I love ❤️ you,” the popular singer wrote alongside the pic.

Fans were loving the sweet message, as they rushed to respond. “Grateful for a real couple. Hard to find these days,” one person said. Another added, “Happy birthday! You can see so much love in this picture!”

The pair tied the knot in 2006, and share two kids — Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2. While the couple have been together for quite some time, Pink does credit counseling for helping them stay a unit. “Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” she told Carson Daly in an interview for the Today show, which aired April 16.

“It’s the only reason we’re still together,” the songstress continued. “We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works.”

The hitmaker is also quite protective of her little ones, defending them whenever she feels like she needs to. Just recently, the singer shared a photo of her daughter playing outside, and listed a few ways the “parenting police” was going to criticize the cute snap.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer captioned the picture. “It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was … gasp … working!!!! In another country!”

One thing is for sure: this is one tight family!