Raise your hand if you think Pink is the coolest person ever because we definitely wouldn’t disagree! In her latest dose of clapbacks, the “Raise Your Glass” singer called out the mom-shamers before they could even take aim at her new jokingly-controversial post.

The 39-year-old rockstar shared a harmless pic her 8-year-old daughter, Willow Hart, playing in the sprinklers to cool off from the hot summer sun on Tuesday, July 9. You know, typical kid stuff. Before any haters could take issue with her parenting style and the sweet image, the singer hilariously listed all the ways in which the “parenting police” could pick apart her snapshot.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer wrote. “It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was … gasp … working!!!! In another country!” she wrote alongside a plethora of expressive hand emojis.

To ensure her message got across, Pink — who is also the mom of son Jameson Hart, 2, with husband Carey Hart — added some colorful hashtags, such as “F—k the parenting police,” and “If you feel like unfollowing please god do it quickly.”

We think it’s fair to say that this rocker hasn’t lost her edge. The warranted post comes in response to the microscope famous parents are under when it comes to, well, anything celeb parents do with their children.

Back in April, Pink publicly stated on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she will no longer post photos of her children on social media after trolls attacked her for posting a photo of her son, Jameson, without wearing pair of pants.

“And I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it. I’m not posting pictures of them anymore,” said the “Get the Party Started” singer.

It appears that her policy on kid pics has changed, but her attitude toward the parent patrol has definitely not.