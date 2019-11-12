Speaking her truth! It’s taken Miranda Lambert quite some time to embrace the skin she’s in, but now that she has, she’s ready to share her process with the world. “I’ve been all sizes. My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5-foot-4, so weight shows quickly on me. I’ve hit a comfortable place … this is pretty much my size,” the country singer, 36, told Health magazine.

Ed Rode/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

“I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day. It’s so good to find your place. I don’t like being onstage worrying about my body,” Miranda continued in an interview published on Tuesday, November 12. “That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities.”

As far as how Miranda incorporates a nutrition and exercise plan into her daily life? Well, she’s admittedly not a fan of strict regiments. “I don’t have any rhyme or reason to my fitness routine or dieting. I’ve been on every diet. Every time I did low-carb, I would gain [the weight] back so quickly,” she said. “Sometimes I have a couple weeks where I just drink beer and eat cheeseburgers. And then I’ll go, ‘That was fun, but my stuff doesn’t fit.’ Then I’ll spend a month doing Pilates or riding a lot and running. I’m not a runner, but I’m trying to be one.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Aren’t we all, Miranda, aren’t we all? The Grammy-winner went on to detail her long-winded journey toward self-acceptance. “There was a time when I wasn’t happy about the way I looked — but I was happy about where I was in my career, so I was like, ‘I’ll worry about that later.’ I had a girl come up to me. She was probably my size and age, and she said, ‘I want you to know I threw my scale away because of you, because you’re so confident. I realized my weight is not in a scale … it’s in how I feel about myself,’” she recalled. “That gave me confidence to be like, ‘Whatever state you’re in, you’ve gotta rock it.’”

Well said! Thank you for the powerful words to live by, Miranda.