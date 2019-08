“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” Sarah Trahern, the CMA’s chief executive officer, said in a press release. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”Between the three of them, the trio has garnered 124 CMA nominations and 22 total wins, with 11 of those wins being for Female Vocalist of the Year. Reba and Dolly — who are both in the Country Music Hall of Fame — have each won for Entertainer of the Year once, the former in 1986 and the latter in 1978.

While we’ve still got quite some time before the CMAs themselves, nominations will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 28. Then it’s just a few short weeks until the big show!