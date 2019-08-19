We may be losing Brad Paisley as Carrie Underwood‘s cohost of the CMAs, but we’re gaining two legendary females to replace him: Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton! That’s right, mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 13, because the holy trinity of country music will be sharing the stage.

Brad — who was the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer’s right-hand man since 2008 — said he was thrilled for the combo of ladies. “As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch,” he tweeted. Both Reba, 64, and Dolly, 73, tweeted that they “can’t wait” to join Carrie, 36, as special guest hosts.