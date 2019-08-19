Newsletter Got a hot tip?
Yee-Haw!Carrie Underwood Is Hosting the 2019 CMA Awards With Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton!

Aug 19, 2019 1:26 pm
By

We may be losing Brad Paisley as Carrie Underwood‘s cohost of the CMAs, but we’re gaining two legendary females to replace him: Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton! That’s right, mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 13, because the holy trinity of country music will be sharing the stage.

Brad — who was the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer’s right-hand man since 2008 — said he was thrilled for the combo of ladies. “As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch,” he tweeted. Both Reba, 64, and Dolly, 73, tweeted that they “can’t wait” to join Carrie, 36, as special guest hosts.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” Sarah Trahern, the CMA’s chief executive officer, said in a press release. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”Between the three of them, the trio has garnered 124 CMA nominations and 22 total wins, with 11 of those wins being for Female Vocalist of the Year. Reba and Dolly — who are both in the Country Music Hall of Fame — have each won for Entertainer of the Year once, the former in 1986 and the latter in 1978.

While we’ve still got quite some time before the CMAs themselves, nominations will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 28. Then it’s just a few short weeks until the big show!

