We may be losing Brad Paisley as Carrie Underwood‘s cohost of the CMAs, but we’re gaining two legendary females to replace him: Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton! That’s right, mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 13, because the holy trinity of country music will be sharing the stage.
Brad — who was the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer’s right-hand man since 2008 — said he was thrilled for the combo of ladies. “As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch,” he tweeted. Both Reba, 64, and Dolly, 73, tweeted that they “can’t wait” to join Carrie, 36, as special guest hosts.
While we’ve still got quite some time before the CMAs themselves, nominations will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 28. Then it’s just a few short weeks until the big show!