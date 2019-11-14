Single and looking good! Reba McEntire, fresh off an “amicable” split with Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, showed up to the 2019 Country Music Association Awards with a big smile and looking as stunning as ever. This is the “Fancy” singer’s first public appearance since Closer Weekly broke the news of the former couple’s split after about two years of dating.

For the glamorous CMAs red carpet — at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13 — Reba, 64, wore a beautiful black gown with lots of sparkles and, as per usual, looked absolutely radiant. She seemed to be in good spirits despite the fact that her relationship with Skeeter, whom she began dating in August 2017, ended in May of this year.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a dramatic reason behind this breakup, you won’t find one here. Despite him being a “great guy,” a source told Closer Weekly that Reba’s “busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well. At the end of the day, they decided it wasn’t a match made in heaven, as they both initially thought.”

“She’s fine being single right now,” the insider continued. Even though the Reba star isn’t in a rush to put herself back out there on the dating scene, that doesn’t mean romance isn’t in the cards for her in the future. “Yes, she would like to find love again. She definitely wants to grow old with someone by her side, but she says she’s taking a little break.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“She has no regrets,” the source added, assuring everyone that Reba is doing just fine on her own. Plus, she learned a lot from her latest relationship, even though it didn’t work out. “Skeeter showed her that love is always around the corner.”

Despite not being up for any awards tonight, Reba has even bigger plans. That’s because the Reba star and Dolly Parton are both special guest hosts of the show with Carrie Underwood. The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer had previously hosted the last 11 ceremonies with Brad Paisley, but viewers will get a major dose of girl power this year!