Let’s admit it, even celebrities have idols! When ABC aired Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again on Tuesday, November 12, country music star Carrie Underwood that admitted there’s one celebrity who gets her in a tizzy — and that’s Dolly Parton.

“Anytime I’m around Dolly, I’m starstruck,” Carrie, 36, joked in the special. “I’m waiting for the day I’m around Dolly and I’m not starstruck and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Kristin Chenoweth has also noticed how much of an impact Dolly has had on her fans. “I’ve searched the world over and I can’t find one single person who doesn’t love Dolly Parton, she admitted.

Shutterstock

Before Dolly turned into the singing sensation that she is today, she used to be a regular girl from Tennessee. Thanks to the work ethic her father, Robert Lee Parton, instilled in her, she learned a lot about pursuing all of her goals and what it takes to succeed.

“I get a lot of my business sense from my daddy,” the 9 to 5 actress previously revealed on Today. “My daddy wasn’t able to read or write, but he was the smartest man I’ve ever known. He knew how to barter, he knew how to bargain. He knew how to make a deal. He knew how to count that money. He knew how to raise a family of 12, keeping a roof over our heads.”

On the other hand, Dolly credits her mother, Avie Lee Owens, when it comes to why she is so creative. “My mom is where I get my spiritual self and the creative part because my mom’s people were all musical,” Dolly explained.

Shutterstock

Although Dolly’s parents showed her a lot about success and hard work, it was she who implemented their teachings to become a notable country singer.

“I say I’m a work horse that looks like a show horse because I don’t think of it in terms like that,” she previously said at the opening night of her exhibit at the Grammy Museum. “I always wanted to just be really successful. I wanted to travel, wanted to wear pretty clothes. I wanted to have nice things, but I wanted people to hear my songs and have people hear me singing.”

In case you didn’t know, Dolly makes us starstruck too!