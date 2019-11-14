What would the 2019 Country Music Association Awards be without Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman?! The PDA-loving pair walked the CMAs red carpet and absolutely dazzled everyone in their gorgeous outfits. Nicole, 52, wowed in a red sequin dress and Keith, also 52, looked equally as stunning in a black suit with a ripped black T-shirt underneath.

Tonight, Keith is up for two awards. If he wants to give an acceptance speech for the big one of the night, though, he’ll have to beat “Cry Pretty” singer Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Garth Brooks for Entertainer of the Year. As for Male Vocalist of the Year, he and Chris are up against Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

If Keith does take home any awards tonight, you can bet he’ll be sure to give his wife the best shout-out ever as soon as they give him the microphone. After all, that’s what he did when Nicole couldn’t make it to the 2019 CMT Awards back in June.

“I wish you were here, baby girl. I miss you,” he said after winning Collaborative Video of the Year with his “Coming Home” collaborator Julia Michaels.

In addition to Keith’s sentimental words, Nicole has also publicly expressed her love for the country crooner when doing interviews. In fact, she told People on the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Awards that she adores Keith because he always has her back.

“I just love being able to be here because he is so supportive of me,” the Big Little Lies star gushed back in April. “He has given me so much and so much confidence, and the girls and I love traveling. We all travel together. This is our life and this is what we do, and it’s exciting for us. Really exciting.”

Nicole and Keith both share their two beautiful daughters — Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8 — together. Nicole’s family means so much to her that she’ll put any project she’s doing on the back-burner for Keith and their children.

“The only thing we really discuss is what it is going to cost our family,” the upcoming Bombshell star said about accepting a new role to British GQ. “If it’s going to be too taxing on our children or him, I won’t do it.”

In this day and age, it’s so hard to find a couple who still love each other as much as Nicole and Keith do. We’re so happy that they’re together!