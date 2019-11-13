There’s no doubt Dolly Parton is one of country music’s biggest stars. Besides the fact that she’s taken home a massive amount of awards and accolades throughout decades-long career, the beloved “9 to 5” songstress has a whopping net worth of over $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wow!

Although Dolly, 73, has become a household name over the years, she actually grew up in a completely different lifestyle. Before rising to fame at age 13, the blonde beauty grew up in rural Tennessee in a household of 12 children. Dolly was raised by her parents Robert Lee Parton and Avie Owens.

Following learning to play the guitar at a young age and performing professionally on local television and radio shows, Dolly made the move to Music City after graduating from high school. From there, she signed with Monument Records at the age of 19. The rest is history.

Since her country music career really started to take off around 1967, Dolly has easily become of the most respected singers in all of Hollywood. Over the last four decades she’s been writing and performing hit country songs, Dolly has released over 40 top-10 country albums, as well as 25 No. 1 singles.

She’s even sold more than 100 million albums as a solo artist — which doesn’t include the hundreds of millions of albums sold through other artists.

Besides her impressive music career, Dolly has also flourished as a Hollywood actress. In 1976 and 1977, she starred in her own variety show titled Dolly!, which ran for one season. She then made her theatrical film debut as Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5 in 1980. Since then, she’s appeared in hits Steel Magnolias, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Dumplin’ and many more.

The Grammy Award-winner — who has been married to her longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean, since 1966 — also invested massive amounts of money into philanthropy and entrepreneurial efforts. In 1986, Dollywood Theme Park opened up in the Knoxville-Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and has been since ranked as the 16th best amusement park in the entire world and the 12th best park in the United States, according to Trip Advisor.

On top of the plethora of other things she’s accomplished, Dolly announced this past May that she would be launching her own fashion line! According to Women’s Wear Daily, Dolly signed her first exclusive global licensing deal with IMG and will be launching a line that will sell clothing, jewelry, accessories and even home goods.

“I am excited to be working with IMG on a global scale to give my fans products that they will cherish for years to come,” the actress said in a statement to the outlet at the time. “You might even see my mug on a mug.”

Considering Dolly can’t stop coming up with good ideas, we can’t wait to see what she dreams up next!