Fixer Upper fans have noticed Chip Gaines has undergone quite a drastic transformation over the years. The contractor has not only cut his hair several times but lost weight to prepare himself to run marathons for a great cause. The Magnolia Network star has gotten candid about his weight loss and fitness routine in the past.

Chip and his wife, Joanna Gaines, have built an incredibly successful home improvement empire. The pair have remained grateful to their fans for making their dreams come true. In 2018, they decided to host the first Silo District Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K in Waco, Texas. Chip decided to run the marathon despite not having any prior experience.

All proceeds from the marathon went to cancer research and treatment. The couple have hosted the event every year since, with Chip running alongside some of his closest friends and family members. The dad of five even revealed that he was noticing some big changes in his body the first time he laced up his running shoes.

“I’m down around 10 pounds! And the fact that I’m not sucking wind at mile one is probably a pretty good sign, too,” he told Runner’s World in March 2018.

Becoming a marathon runner was not easy, but the New Mexico native was inspired by his friend, Gabe, who was battling cystic carcinoma. Gabe began coaching Chip, training him in the area of long-distance running and building stamina.

“I hadn’t worked out in about a decade, and I was easily 20 pounds overweight,” Chip wrote in a May 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal. “That’s not really the ideal starting place for a budding marathoner. But what I did know felt bigger than all of the very good reasons I wasn’t qualified. I knew I wanted to be a part of the work Gabe was doing, so I could either get off the couch and jump in with both feet or sit there comfortably and play spectator to this opportunity as it passed me by.”

In addition to his marathon training, Chip has gotten a pretty good workout chasing around his children! He and Joanna share kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew. Crew joined his dad to run the Silo District Marathon in April 2022. Both he and Joanna shared videos and photos of their youngest son giving it his all.

Keep scrolling to see Chip’s weight loss transformation over the years.