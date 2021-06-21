It doesn’t take much to realize how much Chip Gaines loves being the dad of his five kids. Because the Fixer Upper alum adores his children with wife Joanna Gaines so much, he’s willing to do just about anything to bring a smile to their faces — including letting his daughters French braid his hair!

Joanna, 43, praised her longtime husband for being “the best kind of dad” as their girls — 14-year-old Ella Rose and 11-year-old Emmie Kay — experimented on his long ginger locks. The former HGTV star uploaded the sweet photos while celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20.

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

“[You’re] the kind that lets his daughters french braid his hair right before you take them shopping (even if the College World Series is on),” Joanna gushed via Instagram. “We sure love you, @chipgaines.”

In the post, Chip, 46, could be seen lying on the couch as his adorable daughters worked their magic on his grown-out hairdo. In typical Chip fashion, the home renovation expert left a hilarious comment on his wife’s post, jokingly writing, “This is the way I want it to be when I go meet Jesus … and by the way I’m looking here, it might be fairly soon.”

The couple‘s fans, on the other hand, had nothing but sweet things to say about the dedicated father of five. “Lol I thought it was one of the girls … such a good dad,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another penned, “Chip Gaines just won Father’s Day.” A third added, “What a wonderful memory!”

There’s no doubt Chip is a total sucker when it comes to his daughters, but he shares an equally special bond with his three boys: 16-year-old Drake, 13-year-old Duke and 3-year-old Crew. On Instagram, the doting dad often shares the sweetest photos of his big family.

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

“This boy is living in Charlotte’s Web,” Chip captioned a snapshot of their youngest child paying a visit to a mama pig and her babies on their farm in Waco, Texas, in January. Weeks earlier in December 2020, the Capital Gaines author uploaded a video of his daughters and Crew swinging on their playground just before sunset. “Living the dream,” he marveled.

Considering Chip takes so much pride in being a dad, it’s not totally surprising that he’s had baby No. 6 on his mind. Though the lovebirds haven’t revealed any plans to expand their family, the TV personality said he wouldn’t be against having another newborn.

“I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, ‘I love this woman!'” Chip teased during an appearance on Today in October 2019, as Joanna chimed in, “When I’m 50, Chip’s gonna want more kids … just know, this is gonna be the headline forever: ‘Jo’s pregnant again.’ Chip with children is like [a] business — there’s never too many.”