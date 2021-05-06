Joanna and Chip Gaines Have One Tight-Knit Family! See the Cutest Photos of Their 5 Kids

To say Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines created one incredible empire together would be a total understatement. But while their Magnolia company means the world to them, the Fixer Upper couple’s five kids are their proudest accomplishment. Fortunately, it’s common for Jo and Chip to share photos of their children, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew!

Though the former HGTV couple usually refrains from showing their kiddos’ faces in pics, Chip and Jo don’t mind giving glimpses inside their family life. Whether they’re hanging on their 40-acre-plus farm in Waco, Texas, or doing homework together in the kitchen in their 1,700-square-foot home, it’s not unusual to see snaps of their adorable brood.

Chip and Jo’s love story dates back to 2001 when the pair first met at college. According to the home reno hunk, he asked the We Are the Gardeners author on a date after “her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his [automotive] shop” where she worked. “I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall,” he told PopSugar in June 2018.

Shortly after, Joanna was there for a shift one day when Chip came in to get his brakes repaired. “We met in the waiting area and hit it off immediately,” the doting mom gushed to the outlet. “He was genuinely engaging and he had such a sincere smile.”

After dating for two years, the lovebirds married in a historic mansion in Waco in March 2003. They later started their family when son Drake was born in 2005, followed by their eldest daughter, Ella, in 2006. The couple’s third child, Duke, made his arrival in 2008, and in 2010, their youngest girl, Emmie Kay, came along.

Though Chip and Jo thought they were done having kiddos, they surprised the world when they announced their pregnancy with baby No. 5 in January 2018. “Gaines party of seven … (If you’re still confused … WE ARE PREGNANT),” the loving dad captioned a pic of Jo’s baby bump.

Six months later, their little bundle of joy, whom they named Crew, made his arrival in June. Though Joanna was apprehensive about adjusting to life as “a first-time mom all over again,” she quickly embraced her role as a busy parent of five.

“As hard and exhausting as it is … welcoming [Crew] has reminded me more than ever that despite my own doubts and insecurities, I am built for these things,” the TV personality penned in the fall 2018 issue of the duo’s magazine Magnolia Journal about balancing work and motherhood.

“I truly enjoy having a lot on my plate,” Joanna continued. “Too much downtime and I get antsy. Not enough projects and I get bored.”

To see Joanna and Chip’s cutest photos of their kids, scroll through the gallery below!